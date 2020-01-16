Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’re all grown-ups here. Picking our own clothes out is one of the perks of doing that adult thing. But life can be such a drag sometimes and time can be in such short supply that you can just want to look for any kind of shortcut you can. Especially if you know the shortcut won’t affect your choices all that much. Well with the Style Plan options on sale over at Frank And Oak, you can get fresh new clothes delivered to you with no time spent on your end.

Frank And Oak is known for their great selection of high-end clothing. Whether items are on sale or not, you can rest easy knowing that whatever clothing you need you can pick up from this spot and be happy with the results. But they should also be known for the amazing Style Plan since it brings a whole new meaning to the words customer service.

With the Style Plan over at Frank And Oak, you will get a shipment every month with a new selection of clothing. Just answer some questions that will allow the algorithm to figure out what would work best for you and voila. New clothes from the amazing selection are at your doorstep. But that isn’t the only good thing about this style plan.

Another great element of the Style Plan is that you don’t have to stick with what you get. You can choose what in the package is in your wheelhouse and keep them while sending the rest back. That way, you only have to pay for those items. So even if you sign up for this, you aren’t on the hook for money every month. You can send an entire package back if you want, only being charged $25 for a styling fee.

Not having to worry about spending time shopping for new clothes can make life a lot easier for you. Especially since you won’t have to worry about the quality of the clothing since they’d be coming from Frank And Oak. And for this weekend only, you can save an additional $40 on your first Style Plan. Just sign up and use the discount code FLASH40 to save $40 and save on the styling fee.

You’re gonna want to act fast on this deal on Style Plans. It’s gonna come to an end on January 19th. So if you want to pick up some new clothes with no worries about time spent, head over to Frank And Oak to save $40 on a Style Plan with discount code FLASH40. Your wardrobe won’t be mad about it.

Get It: Save $40 On A Style Plan with discount code FLASH40 at Frank And Oak today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!