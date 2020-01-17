Save 40% On All Suits At Express This Weekend

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do you need to pick up a new suit to add to your collection of suits? Maybe you’re feeling like shaking it up and adding a new style. Perhaps that there is a suit that has fallen in the fashion line of duty. You just need one but you aren’t feeling like spending the kind of money on a good suit right now.

Luckily for all you suit searching fellas out there, Express has a big sale on suits this weekend and this weekend only. From now until the end of the day on January 19, you can save 40 percent on all suits in the Express store. That’s right. All suits will be discounted 40 percent.

That’s a pretty stunning deal no matter what you are looking to purchase, but it becomes too good to pass up when the sale is on suits as great as the ones that Express sells. Because these are pretty well made and aesthetically pleasing suits. Any guy would be thrilled to have these at the ready when they need them.

There are plenty of suits in stock at Express, so it can be a little overwhelming for you to search for the right one. We have collected a few of our favorite styles for your perusal and you just have to check them out below.

For a look at the entirety of the Express suits sale, click here for all your options.

