Save 40% On All Suits At Express This Weekend

Classic Blue Wool-Blend Stretch Suit GET IT!

You really can’t go wrong with this suit in your closet. That blue just pops and will attract all attention to you. It’s that cotton craftsmanship that gives it that look and it gives it that high level of comfort because it can stretch to fit your mobility. And it’s a classic fitting suit. This is just a classic suit that needs to be in your collection.

Get It: Pick up the Classic Blue Wool-Blend Stretch Suit ($256; was $426) at Express

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!