Save 40% On All Suits At Express This Weekend

Extra Slim Gray Textured Cotton-Blend Stretch Suit GET IT!

A gray suit is a classic look. It’s low key but really appealing. Especially when it is made as well as this one from Express, as Express is want to do. If you really like them slim-fitting, this one will be like wearing an airtight suit. But it won’t be too tight where you can’t move thanks to the cotton stretch material this suit is made with.

Get It: Pick up the Extra Slim Gray Textured Cotton-Blend Stretch Suit ($196; was $325) at Express

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!