Save 40% On All Suits At Express This Weekend

Slim Red Cotton Sateen Stretch Suit GET IT!

For those of you to want to get a suit that just pops. A suit that stands out in the crowd. There’s not much more aesthetically loud than a bright red suit. And it will fit like a charm, as the slim fit will hug your body. But it’s made with a stretch to it so you won’t ever be uncomfortable wearing it.

Get It: Pick up the Slim Red Cotton Sateen Stretch Suit ($196; was $326) at Express

