Save 40% On These Chukka Boots At Cole Haan For The Holidays

The holidays are still going strong, but the season is coming to an end pretty soon. Just about a week left. There is still plenty of time left to pick up a gift, as long as you do it now. Because the deals are still going strong as well. Just look at this deal on the GrandEvølution Chukka Boots over at Cole Haan.

It is the season for holiday fun but it is also the season of cold. The temperature is dropping and that means you gotta have the right fashion to make the season bearable. When it comes to footwear, a good pair of boots is key. And the GrandEvølution Chukka Boots are great for work or play.

Made with a suede upper, the GrandEvølution Chukka Boots has a great look. They almost look like moccasins but with the strength and durability of a pair of boots. These are amazing looking boots that allow you to rock a look close to Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood without worrying about beating up your feet.

These GrandEvølution Chukka Boots won’t ruin your feet because of how well they are padded. They are dual padded, with soft padding under the heel to absorb shock and firmer padding in the rest of the sole to add a great deal of stability. The Achilles is even padded too, to make for a truly relaxed fit. So much so that it is almost like a good pair of running shoes.

Cole Haan is known for the amazing deals on amazing pairs of shoes, and the holiday season has brought out better deals than ever. To save 40 percent on these GrandEvølution Chukka Boots is too good to pass up. This deal won’t last forever, so pick it up for your gifting needs while you can.

Get It: Pick up the GrandEvølution Chukka Boots ($162; was $300) at Cole Haan

