Save 50% On The Attire You Need For An Outdoors Vacation

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to go out on an outdoors vacation and take in the environment. Go out into the woods and just live life off the grid for a bit. Lay out on the ground and look up at the stars. It can be so relaxing and really put everything in to perspective.

No matter the season, you are going to need the right kind of clothing and the right kind of gear to go out into the elements. But to get these items can cost a little bit of money.

Luckily, the great REI Outlet is having a big sale on items meant for these situations. Half off the original price kind of big. When you pick up these items it will make those outdoor jaunts a lot more easy-going. And they can even be used for regular situations too. Now that the fall is here and the winter is not too far behind, heavy clothing is in vogue.

Check out some of the great products on sale at REI Outlet below.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!