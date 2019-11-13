Save 57% On This Calvin Klein Suit At Macy’s While Supplies Last

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Macy’s has to be a popular destination for you this holiday season. Why’s that? Simply put, Macy’s has everything you need when you’re looking for new style options. Not only that, but Macy’s always has big sales going on.

These sales at Macy’s are only going to get better and better as the days drift on and we get closer to the holidays. Once Black Friday hits, the sales will be mind-boggling.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be sales going on now that are too good to be true. Because that is the case with the Calvin Klein Slim-Fit Stretch Blue Birdseye Suit that is discounted a whopping 57 percent off.

That is a pretty big discount for a suit coming from Calvin Klein. Because when you see Calvin Klein on anything, you know it’s going to be well worth the price and that it’s a top-notch product. The Calvin Klein Slim-Fit Stretch Blue Birdseye Suit more than earns the seal of quality the Calvin Klein name brings.

Take a look at this Calvin Klein Slim-Fit Stretch Blue Birdseye Suit. It’s an eyecatcher. And if you buy a suit that doesn’t immediately catch the eye, it’s ultimately a pointless purchase. You want to look good wearing one and this suit does the job. That blue just pops thanks to the great production with that high-quality material Calvin Klein uses.

Not only does this Calvin Klein Slim-Fit Stretch Blue Birdseye Suit look great, which justifies the price already. But it also fits good too. It’s pretty comfortable, all things considered. No one is going to wear this out casually but in the moments when you need to wear a suit, it will keep you feeling relaxed. It’s slim fit but that doesn’t mean it will be a pain to wear. Quite the contrary.

This sale is not going to last forever. Even with Macy’s constantly dropping items on sale and the holiday sales in-sight, that doesn’t mean this Calvin Klein Slim-Fit Stretch Blue Birdseye Suit will get such a great discount again. Come November 17th, this deal is gone. And by then, there’s a good chance the stock on this will run out. So if you want to add some diversity to your suit collection, pick this up while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Calvin Klein Slim-Fit Stretch Blue Birdseye Suit ($330; was $765) at Macy’s

