Save 60% On The Perfect Hoodie for Year-round Versatility

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A great hoodie at a fantastic price? Who wouldn’t love that? Right now during the Nordstrom Winter Sale, you can save a bundle on all kinds of gear, from dress, to stylin’ to athletic. For example, this Adidas ID Stadium Hoodie, normally priced at $80, is just $32. That’s 60 percent off.

Who wouldn’t appreciate a fantastic hoodie that’s designed for casual as well as activewear? It’s got dropped shoulders, for a modern fit. And its full-zip closure is perfect for closing up when the temps dip or letting your flag fly when it’s nice out.

Whether with jeans or sweats, this grey Adidas hoodie is the layer you need for year-round versatility. It makes the ideal gym garb but works fantastic on the street, too.

This hoodie will make a great post-workout top layer, as well as a comfortable bottom layer. Want to throw over a coat or suit jacket? Perfect. It will supply that added layer of insulation when you want to stay warm but look nice. Even on its own, it’s stylish enough to take you where you need to be.

Nordstrom has the Adidas Stadium ID hoodie in dark grey heather, which is ideal because it goes with everything. you don’t need to worry about your colors clashing in this hoodie. And it’s a Regular fit, so your styles won’t contrast. Workmanlike but cool, effective but casual, it’s the ideal jacket for cool summer nights or as a bottom layer.

It’s a blend of cotton and recycled polyester, so it will retain its shape and color wash after wash. Details include a split kangaroo pocket to stash your wallet, phone, and gym ID card, and the hood is drawstring adjustable.

Out of 70-plus online reviews, 50 real users rate this Adidas Stadium ID Hoodie the perfect five stars. It works for most guys. And it will work for you too.

So update your burnt-out, washed-up hoodie game with this amazing option by Adidas from Nordstrom, and save $48 in the process.

The Nordstrom Winter Sale runs through February 23.

Get It: Save 60% on the Adidas Stadium ID Hoodie ($32; was $80) at Nordstrom

Check to all the great products and gear we recommend for Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!