Save 63% On This Parka At Macy’s And Prep For The Winter Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Who wants to get stuck out in the freezing cold? Nobody. It’s a miserable experience. And it is something you are going to have to worry about now that the winter is really close. You need to have the right clothing and protection in your possession to go out in the day without fear of getting frozen to the bone. A good jacket can go a long way to making sure any outdoor excursion is no problem at all. At the price Macy’s has this Nautica Quilted Hooded Parka, you probably won’t be able to do better than this.

It may not be snow-cold just yet where you are, but it is going to be that way soon enough and the Nautica Quilted Hooded Parka is going to be a fast favorite on those days. Being a parka, it is made to withstand pretty harsh wintery conditions. It’s made with polyester and acrylic, which gives it that durable package. It is padded pretty well too, so anybody wearing it will have no worry about a powerful wind or a heavy snowstorm from penetrating it. And it has a hood with faux fur lining to further protect you from the elements. And to add a little style as well.

Speaking of style, this Nautica Quilted Hooded Parka is pretty good looking too. Just because it is made to withstand the elements doesn’t mean it has to be unappealing to the eye. You got five choices in color options (red, printed grey, printed navy, black print, and black). Each of these colors is great for the winter season. The red adds a little spice to things, making you stand out during those cold nights. But you can’t go wrong with any of them. Whichever you choose, the jacket will cover you up pretty completely and you will be protected from the cold.

Macy’s always has great prices, and this sale on the Nautica Quilted Hooded Parka is no different. You will save 63 percent on this jacket to make it wildly affordable. This is like a Black Friday deal a week before those deals will go live.

It may not be the winter just yet, but there is nothing wrong at all with prepping for those cold months ahead now. Pick up this jacket while you can, as the sale ends on November 26. You don’t want to have to deal with the snow without it.

Get It: Pick up the Nautica Quilted Hooded Parka ($100; was $275) at Macy’s

