Save 64% On This Walking Coat On Macy’s During Cyber Week

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The rest of the world is out here going crazy for deals. The deals are out of control. Holiday shopping is in full swing and the deals are making it really difficult for people to save any kind of money. Macy’s is one of the many outlets out there that is going hard with the sales. Macy’s is usually great with deals and the holiday season is no different.

If you are looking at Macy’s, there is no way your eye is not going to drift on over to the Sean John Single Breasted Walking Coat. That is just an immaculate looking coat. One look at this coat is all you need to do to get entranced by this coat.

Look at it. That brown color scheme is amazing and it makes the Sean John Single Breasted Walking Coat a perfect looking coat for the winter season. It’s got that earthy look to it that makes it feel like the best kind of jacket for the season. It looks warm and it is warm. Made with polyester, wool, and nylon to give it that great look. And it has a detachable faux mink collar to add a little flair to it. But the flair is also functional as it will help to keep the wind from nipping at your neck.

Not only does the Sean John Single Breasted Walking Coat look good but it is also really just functional. In the winter season, you are definitely going to want a coat like this. Something you can throw over your outfit that will engulf you in it’s insulated goodness. The cold winter weather will not breakthrough when you are wearing this. And that is because of the material it is made with, keeping the coat looking fresh but also making it function like a hot box. But not too hot. It’ll keep you comfortable no matter what.

For the holiday season, you are gonna need to find some good gifts for folks. And you really can’t go wrong by picking up the Sean John Single Breasted Walking Coat while it is discounted so heavily at Macy’s. This deal will end on December 9th. You can’t let this pass you up. Head on over to the Macy’s site now and pick this bad boy up as a gift for a loved one or for yourself.

Get It: Pick up the Sean John Single Breasted Walking Coat ($123; was $350) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!