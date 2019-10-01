Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Every man going to work at the office is going to need a great coat. The fall is here and the temperature is going to drop. Work attire tends to be clothing that will not keep the cold away with ease. That is just not the material that is being worked with. So a coat will be a necessity but not every great coat can fit in with the dress wear that is appropriate for the office.

Where does one find the right coat though? There are plenty of options out there. It can be way too much. Too many options can just make it way too difficult to make a choice. Where does one even start? As per usual, going over to Macy’s is not a bad idea.

Macy’s has tons of options always. That is what Macy’s does. When a man needs to find some great clothing at a fairly affordable price point, Macy’s has that guy covered. Not only will these innumerable options be sold at a great price, Macy’s always puts these items on sale so the pricing becomes even more affordable. So when a guy is looking for a high-class coat, Macy’s is the best because the Kenneth Cole Reaction Raburn Wool-Blend Over Coat Slim-Fit will be put on sale at a truly wild price.

What makes the Kenneth Cole Reaction Raburn Wool-Blend Over Coat Slim-Fit so perfect for Autumn fashion is how perfectly weighted it is. This coat is not too heavy. It will keep the heat in so those breezy nights won’t be too rough, but it won’t become a furnace.

Not only is the Kenneth Cole Reaction Raburn Wool-Blend Over Coat Slim-Fit perfect for the new season because of its ability to keep whoever is wearing it comfortable, it just looks amazing. That design is classic. Not exactly a peacoat, but it is almost like one. Like the sleeker, cooler younger brother to that style. Perfect to wear over a suit. But it’s also perfect for wearing out on the town too in social situations.

Jackets are back in fashion. October is here and the amount of jacketless days is getting down to zero. Macy’s is always going to have plenty of options for men to get some amazing jackets in their wardrobe. But there may be no better choice than the Kenneth Cole Reaction Raburn Wool-Blend Over Coat Slim-Fit. On its own it is an amazing coat that can go to work or go out, being comfortable at all times. But right not it is being discounted 65 percent off. There is no better time than now to get it. So while supplies last, every man should grab it now and really look like a star.

Get It: Pick up the Kenneth Cole Reaction Raburn Wool-Blend Over Coat Slim-Fit ($120; was $350) at Macy’s.

