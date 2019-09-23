Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The Macy’s Suiting event is so chock-full of irresistible deals and bargains, it’s impossible to pick one suit we’ve just gotta have. However, this machine washable Perry Ellis Slim-fit Stretch Tech Suit is one of the top-rated suits available at Macy’s big suit sale. And right now, it’s marked down a ridiculous 71 percent off.

Talk about irresistible! Regularly $495, this amazingly soft, super-comfortable suit is just $140 through October 7. This Macy’s suit sale has some incredible bargains, but this Perry Ellis suit is by far the best deal we’ve come across. It’s available in various sizes, and in black, grey, or navy blue. And it’s ready to wear—and ready to wash—right now.

For guys who wear suits daily, it’s ideal. Wear it today, toss it in the laundry, and wear it again tomorrow. For men who only want to own one suit, the Stretch Tech Suit is perfect. Because at this price, you’re not investing a ton into something you only need for a few hours. Just wear it, wash it, and hang it in the closet and forget about it.

And for guys who need a suit for a special occasion, such as a wedding, this Perry Ellis suit is a must-have because it’s so versatile. It’s good-looking, not too flashy or gaudy.

Or better yet, you may as well buy two. At this price, you can afford to! Get one in black, and another in either blue or grey. Now you’ve got all your suiting options covered, and you may never need to buy another suit again. Ever.

If you’re an on-the-go guy who craves high style but needs low maintenance, the Perry Ellis Stretch Tech Suit has you covered. It fits snugly and complementary, but moves with you and snaps right back into place. It fits slim through the chest, shoulders, and waist, with high armholes and slimmer sleeves than a Regular Fit suit. The pants sit slightly below the waist, and fit slim through the hips and thighs with a narrow leg opening. They come with an unfinished hem, so you can have them tailored to suit your size.

And clean-up is a breeze; just machine wash it with the rest of your laundry.

This suit comes in Short, Regular, and Long versions. If you’re under 5’7″, go for the Short; if you’re an average-sized guy between 5’8″ and 5’11”, opt for Regular; Tall guys 6’0″ and above should go Long.

If you’re thinking about getting a new suit, you really can’t go wrong with the Perry Ellis Slim-fit Stretch Tech Suit. Get yours today at Macy’s suit sale before sizes and styles run out.

Get It: Save 71% on the Perry Ellis Slim-fit Stretch Tech Suit ($140; was $495) at Macy’s Suiting Event

