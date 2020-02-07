Save 75% On A Raincoat For The Winter At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nobody likes to get caught out in the rain. It’s just a horrible feeling to have to walk around in soaking wet clothing. Especially if you are heading to work. So you’ll want to have a nice coat in your possession to keep you dry on those annoying days. Luckily for those who need a new coat, this London Fog Durham Classic-Fit Raincoat is on sale at Macy’s for 75 percent off.

Even if you have enough jackets to keep you dry and warm this winter, saving 75 percent on a jacket as well made as the London Fog Durham Classic-Fit Raincoat is too good to pass up.

What makes the London Fog Durham Classic-Fit Raincoat so great is that top of the line craftsmanship. To keep you dry during a storm, it has to be made at a high level. And this one is. By utilizing a polyester/nylon blend, this raincoat will absolutely do the job required of keeping the rain at bay. Just throw it on over your outfit and the rest of the day is sure to be a dry one.

For a coat that is made for functionality, the London Fog Durham Classic-Fit Raincoat is also a really good looking coat, too. There’s a classic look to it. One that evokes old English gentlemen going on about their day in foggy old London. There’s a real class to this that belies its function for everyday use. That polyester/nylon blend really makes the jacket stand out in the crowd.

The London Fog Durham Classic-Fit Raincoat is a real winner. Highly functional and fashionable, in addition to being absolutely comfortable. It’s no surprise that this coat tends to go for a pretty penny. But Macy’s has it going for 75 percent off, so you should pick one up while you can. It will eliminate any worry about the rain on your way to work.

Get It: Pick up the London Fog Durham Classic-Fit Raincoat ($175; was $350) at Macy’s

