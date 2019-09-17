Save A Whopping 80% on this Ralph Lauren Suit Today at Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Did you ever imagine you could get a brand-new Ralph Lauren suit for under $200? How about less than $150? Right now at the Macy’s Suiting Event, this amazing Lauren Ralph Lauren suit can be yours for just $135. That’s nearly 80 percent off the regular price.

But you’d better hurry. Because the Macy’s Suiting Event only runs through October 7.

The Ultraflex Classic Fit is crafted in fine, luxe wool with timeless details and cuts a classic silhouette. And both pants and jacket are available in a multitude of sizes, so this Ralph Lauren suit will fit most any man—right off the rack, no alterations required! That saves even more money.

Right now, the jacket, which normally prices at $450, costs just $100. And the matching pants, regularly $175, are just 35 bucks. So a full suit that normally costs $625 can be yours for just $135.

You’d be crazy not to jump on this suit deal today. Seriously—at this price, you should buy two!

A great aspect of this suit is its all-around versatility. It comes in navy, medium blue, or charcoal grey, so there’s a shade for every occasion. The classic fit means it’s got timeless appeal, too; this suit will never go out of style. (Well, not in your lifetime.)

Every Size for Every Guy

With just a couple of exceptions, the suit jacket ($100) is available in most sizes ranging from 36S to 50R, depending on the color you’d like. In jacket sizing, the number refers to your chest size, while the letter refers to the length of the jacket. That’s based on your height: S (Short) is meant for men 5’7″ and under; R (Regular) is for average-sized guys 5’8″-5’11”; L (Long) fits 6′ and up.

For the trousers ($35), sizes run the gamut in 24 waist/length combinations from 30×30 all the way up to 50×32.

So if you know your size, you can buy the jacket and pants separately online in your particular size, you’ll get an amazingly stylish full suit that will last a lifetime, in a fit that’s spot-on and personalized to you. All at a truly amazing price.

So head over to the Macy’s Suiting Event today, and pick up this drop-dead, versatile, and great-looking Lauren Ralph Lauren Ultraflex Classic Suit for just $135—that’s nearly 80 percent off! Or browse any of the hundreds of suits available at Macy’s.

The Macy’s Men’s Suiting Event ends on October 7, so don’t delay.

