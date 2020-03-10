Save an Additional 20% at the Big Brands Sale at Backcountry

Arc’teryx Atom LT Insulated Jacket GET IT!

For breathable insulation on high-altitude adventures, this high-performing insulator is what you need to crack the summit. Ski touring, winter hiking, ice climbing—the Atom LT can handle it all. The DWR treatment keeps you dry, and gusseted underarms and stretch side panels ensure an unimpeded range of motion whether you’re wearing it as a mid-layer or an external shell. A StormHood offers added coverage, and the adjustable hem provides a snug fit to keep the cold out. Nine colors are available—but only some are eligible for the Big Brands Sale.

Get It: Save up to 37% on the Arc’teryx Atom LT Jacket (from $164; was $259) at Backcountry

