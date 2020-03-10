Save an Additional 20% at the Big Brands Sale at Backcountry

Marmot Force 3 Tent GET IT!

Here’s how to shave substantial weight from your backpacking set-up without sacrificing roominess or sleeping comfort. The Force 3 is lighter than ever, weighing just a paltry 3.6 pounds. It’s what you need to maximize your carrying efficiency on distance treks and overnights. The PU-coated rain fly and tent floor keep outside moisture from seeping in. And the lightweight, robust DAC NFL aluminum poles keep it taut and upright.

Get It: Save 44% on the Marmot Force 3 Tent ($264; was $469) at Backcountry

