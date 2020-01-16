Save An Additional 20% On These Sales Items At Under Armour

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Still going strong in your resolution to make a new you in this New Year? Good. Don’t give up. Keep going with it and shape yourself in the image you’ve always wanted. But while you do that, remember that you need some clothes to wear when you go for some exercise.

You don’t want to wear the clothes you wear to work when you work out. It’s just silly. They’re not made for it. But if you want to look good while you workout, you can’t go wrong at all with the items over at Under Armour. Especially since there’s a big ole sale going on now.

A few times each year, Under Armour puts tons of items in the Outlet section on sale at even better prices than they normally are. It’s that time yet again. And not only can you get all sorts of items on sale for a big discount, but you can also save even more.

If you put in discount code TAKE20 during checkout, you can save an additional 20 percent off the items in your cart. As long as the total price is above $50 before tax and shipping.

There are tons of items available in the sale. It can be a bit overwhelming. So we have wrangled a few of our favorite items for you to take a gander at. Check them out below.

For the full list of items on sale, click here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!