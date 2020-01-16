Style

Save An Additional 20% On These Sales Items At Under Armour

UA MK-1 Shorts
5
Under Armour 5 / 5

UA MK-1 Shorts

GET IT!

A good pair of shorts can work in any season as long as you’re using them during a workout session. And these shorts are made to be worn all the time. Go for a run or play basketball or just do some muscle training. These shorts are a great long term investment.

Get It: Pick up the UA MK-1 Shorts ($26; was $35) at Under Armour

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style