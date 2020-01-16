Save An Additional 20% On These Sales Items At Under Armour

UA MK-1 Shorts GET IT!

A good pair of shorts can work in any season as long as you’re using them during a workout session. And these shorts are made to be worn all the time. Go for a run or play basketball or just do some muscle training. These shorts are a great long term investment.

Get It: Pick up the UA MK-1 Shorts ($26; was $35) at Under Armour

