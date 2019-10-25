Save An Additional 20% On This Ralph Lauren Suit On Sale At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





When there’s a suit sale going on seemingly every week, Macy’s makes it hard to have a little self-control. Who doesn’t like to have a new suit in their closet, ready to break out when the time calls?

Variety is key but it can cost a lot of money. Not at Macy’s. Because saving 75 percent on a suit as sleek as this Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Navy Blue Plaid Suit is really too good to pass up.

Sometimes a good, flashy suit with a complex design and some eye-popping colors can really work. But there is nothing wrong with a nice blue suit like this Ralph Lauren. There’s nothing overdone here. Top to bottom, this is just high-quality work.

Looking good isn’t all that matters when it comes to fashion. It would be nice if a suit fit well and was comfortable to wear. Well, the Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Navy Blue Plaid Suit is really comfortable to wear. It’s flexible, made to stretch enough so that it is not a tight piece of clothing. No pinching involved. Throw it on and feel at ease.

When a sale like this is going on, you would do best to take part in it. There is no guarantee this suit is going to be around for the duration. It will move. Because not only is this suit on sale, there is a coupon code that will make it even cheaper. With coupon code SHOP, it will drop an additional 20 percent to make it $160. This suit should normally cost over $600. Really just too good to pass up.

So jump on this now and make your suit collection a lot more varied.

Get It: Pick up the Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Navy Blue Plaid Suit ($160 with coupon code SHOP; was $625) at Macy’s

