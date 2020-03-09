Save An Additional 25% On Sale Items At REI Before The Day Ends

Vasque Breeze III Low GTX Hiking Shoes GET IT!

With the sun coming out, you can hit the trails pretty easily. No need to bundle up anymore. But you need to pick up a pair of shoes like these to keep your feet nice and protected so you can go all day long.

Get It: Pick up the Vasque Breeze III Low GTX Hiking Shoes ($83; was $150) at REI

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!