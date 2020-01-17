Save An Extra 20% On Dress Shirts On Sale At Charles Tyrwhitt

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you need to pick up some new dress shirts, it can be a little overwhelming. There are tons of places where you can pick up some good shirts but the pricing may just not be right for you. It’s a real balance you need to strike. Price against aesthetic.

When you find a good spot that has an amazing collection of dress shirts that are on sale at wildly reasonable prices, you should grab some while you can. Especially when a high-end outlet like Charles Tyrwhitt has quite the sale going on.

Right now at Charles Tyrwhitt, you can pick up dress shirts on sale for an extra 20%. Not 20% off the original price. 20% off the already reasonable sales price. All you need to do is pick your shirts and when you are in the cart, type in discount code EX20SALE to make these dress shirts that are already on sale even more affordable. Not all dress shirts will fall into this sale, but those that are just as deeply discounted.

As is the case with most sales, this is not going to last forever. You need to act fast to grab some of these amazing dress shirts while you still can. Stock will drop even before the sale ends. So pick your favorite items now and get some great new dress shirts for those occasions when they are needed.

Check out some of our favorite shirts in the sale below.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!