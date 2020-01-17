Save An Extra 20% On Dress Shirts On Sale At Charles Tyrwhitt

Classic Fit Non-Iron Tyrwhitt Cool Poplin Check Short Sleeve Berry Shirt GET IT!

A nice checkered dress shirt like this one would be great for the office. It’s nice but it isn’t too fancy. You don’t have to worry all too much about wearing it out in the world. You can wear it on its own without a jacket. But you can also throw a blazer on over it. Plenty of options with this dress shirt in your possession.

Get It: Pick up the Classic Fit Non-Iron Tyrwhitt Cool Poplin Check Short Sleeve Berry Shirt ($35; was $110) at Charles Tyrwhitt

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!