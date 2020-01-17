Save An Extra 20% On Dress Shirts On Sale At Charles Tyrwhitt

Extra Slim Fit Non-Iron Cutaway Collar Poplin Lilac Shirt GET IT!

This dress shirt adds a little more pop to your attire. There’s nothing wrong with a white shirt, but lilac really adds some dynamism to the outfit. It fits comfortably too so you can’t go wrong with this.

Get It: Pick up the Extra Slim Fit Non-Iron Cutaway Collar Poplin Lilac Shirt ($35; was $110) at Charles Tyrwhitt

