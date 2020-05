Piped Terry Basketball Short GET IT!

With the new season comes the ability to wear shorts without freezing your legs off. To wear during a spirited game of basketball or to just lounge around the house, these shorts offer some next-level comfort.

Get It: Pick up the Piped Terry Basketball Short ($76 with coupon code SALE15; was $129) at Todd Snyder

