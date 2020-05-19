Save An Extra 30% When You Shop The Todd Snyder Spring Sale

Todd Snyder x Tricker’s Buford Boot GET IT!

These boots are a wonderful looking pair of footwear. But they don’t come cheap. With this sale, you can get them cheaper than ever. So add these amazing looking boots to your collection now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Todd Snyder x Tricker’s Buford Boot ($424 with coupon code SALE15; was $628) at Todd Snyder

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!