Save At Century 21 During The Final Days Of Standard Shipping

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Shopping online has made looking for gifts a lot easier. No need to deal with insane lines and clogged parking lots. But it has its own set of issues that have to be taken into account. Such as shipping times.

December is almost halfway over already and it is vital to take shipping into account if you are still searching for gifts. Wait too long and pick the wrong shipping option, you will be left in the dust as the item may not get to you in time.

Luckily, if you are still looking, Century 21 has some deals still going that you can take advantage of. It’s getting close to the end of the time period where you can use standard shipping to get items in time for the holiday. Which is a lot less pricey than express shipping options.

Check out some of our favorite deals below and get shopping at Century 21 to save on gifts and get them shipped in time.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!