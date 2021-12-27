Save Big at The Huckberry End of Year Sale and Pick up This Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When the nights get cold and we’re stuck inside, we need some comfort to keep us warm. Something stylish, ideally. And if you want a piece of clothing that is gonna look amazing while keeping you warm, then you want the Wills Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck from Huckberry.

Huckberry is one of our favorite brands and that is the case for a reason. They make gear that is ideal for the man that likes to live life on the go. Clothing that looks amazing and is durable enough to exist on the outside of the house. This is why the Wills Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck is so great for the winter months ahead.

As you can probably assume, the Wills Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck feels amazing. And that is due to the fact that it is made from 100% Mongolian cashmere. That is a material that is luscious and soft on the skin, enveloping you in such a respondent sensation as if you were floating on a cloud.

While this sweater feeling good is nice, it’s the warmth that it provides that really makes it special. You can cozy up in the house or at a bar with friends without feeling like the winter is weighing you down. And the look of this is so strong that you will catch the eyes of anyone around you.

Like we said before, Huckberry is the kind of outlet that truly impresses at all times. And the Wills Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck is no exception to that rule. So if you want to pick up some new clothing that’ll keep you warm and cozy all winter long, this is the one for you.

Get It: Pick up the Wills Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck ($173; was $248) at Huckberry

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

The 22 Best Wellness Gifts for Health Fanatic Men

21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

23 Stylish Gift Ideas for Fashionable Men

18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!