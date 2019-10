Blanket Baja Hoodie GET IT!

There can never be enough hoodies in your closet. Fall days may be comfortable but the nights can get a little brisk. So keep yourself warm and add some style to the closet with this amazing hoodie. It will add some big The Dude energy to your wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the Blanket Baja Hoodie ($99; was $188) at Faherty

