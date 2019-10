Ocean Wash Denim GET IT!

Every guy has a pair of denim jeans. But they all tend to look a little samey. That blue color is the default. Add a little style to the jeans look with this eye catching white denim jean.

Get It: Pick up the Ocean Wash Denim ($109; was $178) at Faherty

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!