Washed Linen Shirt GET IT!

When a sale like this is live, it is always a good bet to grab a shirt like this one. Every guy needs a shirt like this and they need plenty of them in different colors to add some variety to things. To get one as well made as this one at Faherty for under $100 is a steal.

Get It: Pick up the Washed Linen Shirt ($99; was $168) at Faherty

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!