Save Big on This Fairfield Square Egyptian Blend Sheet Set

The hunt for good gifts isn’t over yet. We haven’t even gotten to December yet, so the hunt for holiday gifting continues. And with Cyber Monday here, the deals continue to make it easier to get what we need. If you want to get someone some good bedding materials for their home, the Fairfield Square Sydney 825 Thread Count Egyptian Blend 6 Pc. Sheet Set is a great gift.

Macy’s is always a great haven for gifting needs. The stock is deep and the pricing is always right. But Cyber Monday really brings the pricing to levels that are almost hard to believe. And yet, they are very real. Just look at the price of the Fairfield Square Sydney 825 Thread Count Egyptian Blend 6 Pc. Sheet Set. Hard to beat, right?

It’s even harder to beat when you feel how unbelievably soft the Fairfield Square Sydney 825 Thread Count Egyptian Blend 6 Pc. Sheet Set is. That thread count of Egyptian Cotton is like sleeping on and under a cloud from the heavens. A fabric that breathes so well to make it even easier to get comfortable at night for a most restful slumber.

Found within this set is a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 pillowcases. That’s pretty much all someone needs to improve their bedtime routine. And, no matter which color you choose, it’s gonna look great in someone’s home. Bedding that is this comfortable and this stylish is hard to beat. And at this price, it’s almost foolish to not pick it up.

Whether you want to get it for someone in your life or for yourself, this Fairfield Square Sydney 825 Thread Count Egyptian Blend 6 Pc. Sheet Set is a winner. An equal mix of comfort and style, this is a must-own. Anyone who gets this during the holiday season is gonna be really happy getting to bed that night.

Get It: Pick up the Fairfield Square Sydney 825 Thread Count Egyptian Blend 6 Pc. Sheet Set ($40; was $190) at Macy’s

