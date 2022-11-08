Save Early at Macy’s on This Guess Hooded Puffer Coat

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Has there been something you’ve been meaning to get but have put off because of pricing concerns? It happens, we gotta budget our lives. But we are in the midst of the holiday sales bonanza and Macy’s is kicking off November right with early Black Friday deals. So if you’ve been waiting to get a new winter coat, now is the time to get the Guess Hooded Puffer Coat.

Macy’s is always gonna be a haven for amazing Black Friday deals. With the deep bench of items that Macy’s always has at amazing prices when it isn’t Black Friday, it’s no surprise that the sales during this time period are always pretty damn impressive. Just take a look at the price of this Guess Hooded Puffer Coat. Only thing better than that is actually wearing it.

Throwing on the Guess Hooded Puffer Coat for the first time will make it abundantly clear pretty quickly that you made the right move. For all your Fall/Winter cold weather day needs, this is made to keep you warm and it will do just that thanks to the Nylon shell and the Polyester filling/lining.

Those materials don’t just stop at warmth. They also help keep the jacket water and wind-resistant. So on a particularly unfriendly day of grueling weather, you can throw this on and be pretty fit for your trips outdoors. It comes with a removable hood as well to add in the quest to stay comfortable all season long.

Black Friday may stretch beyond a simple weekend these days, but that doesn’t mean the Guess Hooded Puffer Coat is gonna be on sale forever. Nor will it stay in stock forever. So head on over to Macy’s right now if you need a new winter coat and pick one up while the getting is good. Could even make a good holiday gift. Who can say?

Get It: Pick up the Guess Hooded Puffer Coat ($80; was $225) at Macy’s

