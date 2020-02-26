Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Are you ready to save some serious cash? During Full Send February, Backcountry is blowing out all its winter gear and apparel to make room for the new season. For just a few more days, thousands of items are marked down up to 50 percent off. From coats and technical gear to snow gear and boots, there are huge savings to be had at this Backcountry sale—if you hurry.

Right now, for example, you can save up to 44 percent on these Sorel Madson Moc Toe Waterproof Boots. Normally $180, right now they’re all yours for just $100.

Available in several shades of brown and black, they also come in classic all-black and this amazingly gorgeous grey shade. Sizes and pricing vary, but the black and grey ones we’ve shown here are definitely marked down to just $100.

This Backcountry Sale Is Too Good to Ignore

The Sorel Madson Moc Toe Waterproof Boot can handle anything Mother Nature can throw at you, regardless of the season or the weather. And yes, it’s comfortable and good-looking enough for year-round wear.

The waterproof nubuck leather wraps your foot in rustic style and ensures protection from rain, puddles, and snow. The perforated Ortholite footbed is removable if you require additional support from orthotic inserts, while the EVA midsole provides day-long comfort to keep you mobile, upright, and light-footed. The rubber sole is sticky and keeps you surefooted no matter the surface.

The leather and construction are completely waterproof. Sure, the lace-up design is permeable, so we wouldn’t recommend tromping through thigh-high snowdrifts and expecting to emerge with 100 percent dry feet. Still, with so many styles and colors available, this is a durable, dependable boot that will look great—and perform year-round. Regardless if you’re on the job site or negotiating sidewalk traffic, the Madson will be your three-season go-to boot.

Full Send February is your chance to score great deals on all kinds of gear and apparel. Poking around Backcountry, it’s clear the site is trying to make room for 2020 gear and apparel. But there are great deals to be found on discontinued styles on all kinds of stuff. From climbing and biking equipment to rafting, camping, ski/snow gear, and much more, you can save big bucks on all kinds of stuff at Full Send February.

Get It: Save up to 44% on the Sorel Madson Moc Toe Waterproof Boot ($100; was $180) at Backcountry

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!