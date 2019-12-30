Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The holidays are over and you can finally start buying the stuff that you need. With the winter here for the next handful of months, you are going to need good winter clothing. And with the sale going on over at Macy’s, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the one on the Dockers Wool-Blend Four-Pocket Coat.

Even if you have plenty of jackets in your wardrobe, you can never have enough. Like anything with fashion, you want options so you aren’t just wearing the same thing over and over again. Winter coats don’t have to be bland pieces of functionality. The Dockers Wool-Blend Four-Pocket Coat proves that.

Simplicity can make for some of the best looking pieces of fashion. The Dockers Wool-Blend Four-Pocket Coat is not over-designed. It’s a great looking jacket with the black polyester/wool/acrylic material used for the shell in tandem with the silver nylon lining giving it a real aesthetic pop.

The materials used in this Dockers Wool-Blend Four-Pocket Coat don’t just give it the look, but also its functionality. You want a winter coat to keep you warm. It needs to have a weight to it and this coat has that weight. And the materials it is made with gives it the insulation you need to keep the winter winds at bay when you leave the house.

Macy’s is always a great spot to pick up some deals on amazing fashion. And right now is no different. The Dockers Wool-Blend Four-Pocket Coat is on sale at a great price, but it is even more affordable with coupon code JOY. While this deal lasts, a great winter coat is well within reach. Pick it up now to make for a warm winter wonderland.

Get It: Pick up the Dockers Wool-Blend Four-Pocket Coat ($96 with coupon code JOY; was $200) at Macy’s

