Save On A New Pair Of Boardshorts For Summer Fun At Zappos

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Who doesn’t love going to the beach during the summer? It’s one of the best benefits of the summer heat finally rolling in. But you need to wear the right clothes when you go. It won’t be really comfortable going in the ocean wearing jeans. Which is why you should pick up these O’Neill Hyperfreak Heist Boardshorts.

One of the immediate benefits of the O’Neill Hyperfreak Heist Boardshorts is that you don’t have to just wear them to the beach. They’re such appealing pairs of shorts that you can wear them out with friends if you’re just hanging out in a casual way.

No matter where you wear the O’Neill Hyperfreak Heist Boardshorts, they will be comfortable. They’re made from 89% polyester and 11% elastane. That way they will have a bit of give to them, so you don’t feel closed in the entire time. Which is good during a swim or a hang.

Since they’re made to be worn in the water, the O’Neill Hyperfreak Heist Boardshorts are highly durable. They’re made with a water-repellant coating so they can be worn for a long time after purchase. All you need to do after wearing them is toss them in the washing machine to clean them and they’ll be good to go.

For an amazing pair of shorts, you can’t go wrong with the O’Neill Hyperfreak Heist Boardshorts. For a casual night out or a trip to the beach, they will work wonders for you. Comfortable and elastic with a good sense of durability, you should pick them up now while Zappos still has them on sale.

Get It: Pick up the O’Neill Hyperfreak Heist Boardshorts ($41; was $52) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!