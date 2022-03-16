Save on a New Pair of Proof Rover Pants From Huckberry Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the new season approaching us, it’s the perfect time to go ahead and start picking up some new clothes. Change things up a bit not just for the comfort of it, warmer weather means you don’t need winter clothing anymore. But for the new styles. And you can get a perfect balance of comfort and style with the Proof Straight Cut Rover Pant from Huckberry.

Right off the bat, you can tell this Proof Straight Cut Rover Pant is gonna be a good addition to your wardrobe. That’s because these pants look like a million bucks. And you’re not just locked into using them for one type of event. Work, errands, time out with the guys. All perfect for these new pants of yours.

Comfort is even higher than the style the Proof Straight Cut Rover Pant provides. And that’s because these have been updated from the old models. You got more room in the legs to feel a bit more at ease. But they won’t feel baggy at all. While you may not want to go run a marathon in these, you can move pretty easily in your day with these on.

Even better in terms of the comfort these provide is that they are super breathable. You can really enjoy the warm weather without getting too overwhelmed with the heat. And they wick away moisture, so any sweat you accrue in the warm weather will drift away and leave you feeling more comfortable than before.

Huckberry knows how to make the kind of clothing any guy would benefit from having. Are you in the market for some new pants? Then pick up the Proof Straight Cut Rover Pant, so you can have a good option to throw on whenever you need to leave the house. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Proof Straight Cut Rover Pant ($94; was $118) at Huckberry

