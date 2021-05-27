Save On A Set Of Calvin Klein Pride Underwear Just In Time For Pride Month

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There is never a bad time to add some new options to your underwear drawer. Especially when you can get a new pair from Calvin Klein on sale at Zappos. But this isn’t just any ole set of undies on sale. This is the Calvin Klein Pride Underwear set that is discounted just in time for Pride Month.

Pride Month is right around the corner. When Memorial Day ends, it’s going to lead right into the month-long celebration for those that fall under the rainbow. Whether that is you or you just stand in solidarity with those, you can pick up the Calvin Klein Pride Underwear to bring a little pride month flair to your life.

It should come as no surprise that these are incredibly comfortable. Each of the 5 trunks that come in this pack is going to feel like the softest and most breathable glove around. Thanks to that 95/5 cotton/spandex blend, you will have no issues with mobility or comfort at all.

Also thanks to that material blend, you will get some trunks with a real flair to them. The colors pop. And each of the 5 trunks comes in a different color, each of which essentially forms the rainbow. The way the material makes these colors stand out is not like other undies. You’ll have a new favorite set of trunks, no doubt.

So if you want to celebrate pride month in every possible way, then you should pick up the Calvin Klein Pride Underwear right now. The sales price makes them all the more alluring and the comfort should make that even doubly true. Don’t let these pass you by because they are sure to sell out in no time.

Get It: Pick up the Calvin Klein Pride Underwear ($48; was $60) at Zappos

