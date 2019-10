Classic Cotton Blurred-Check Shirt GET IT!

What guy doesn’t have at least one checkered shirt in their closet? When a good shirt like this one is on sale for half off, you could do worse than adding a new one to the closet.

Get It: Pick up the Classic Cotton Blurred-Check Shirt ($35; was $70) at Frank and Oak

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!