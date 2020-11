Brasilica by EFFY Emerald 9/10 ct. t.w. and Diamond 1/8 ct. t.w. Drop Pendant GET IT!

This necklace is a stunner. It’ll sit right on your lady’s chest, bringing attention to this stunning emerald everywhere she goes.

Get It: Pick up the Brasilica by EFFY Emerald 9/10 ct. t.w. and Diamond 1/8 ct. t.w. Drop Pendant ($543; was $1,550) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!