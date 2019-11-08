Style

Save On Tempur-Pedic Mattresses Throughout November

TEMPUR-Ergo
5
Tempur-pedic 3 / 5

Save $100 On A TEMPUR-Ergo

GET IT!

Maybe you don’t need the bells and whistles of a massage machine built into your mattress/recliner. This is the base model of that, made specifically for those that have a hard time sleeping and need a different position to stop themselves for snoring. It’s like a next step in sleeping tech. And at this price, who wouldn’t want that?

Get It: Pick up the TEMPUR-Ergo (starting at $1,299) at Tempur-Pedic

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style