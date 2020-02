Mammut Meron IN Hooded Down Jacket GET IT!

For those brutally cold days where the snow or rain is really coming down, you are going to want this jacket in your life. It will stand up to the most brutal temperatures and keep you dry. As an added bonus, it’s crazy comfortable for you to wear.

Get It: Pick up the Mammut Meron IN Hooded Down Jacket ($360; was $449) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!