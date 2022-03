UA Tech™ Polo GET IT!

For a trip to the golf course, if that’s your thing, then you’ll want to have this polo with you. It’s got the style you need to fit in on the links and you’ll feel more comfortable than ever when it’s time to go for the gold on the 18th hole.

Get It: Pick up the UA Tech™ Polo ($35; was $40) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!