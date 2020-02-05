Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This is the one sale you can’t afford to miss. Right now during the Full Send February sale, take up to 50 percent off on clothing, accessories, and gear at Backcountry. All your favorite brands are on sale, including Marmot, Columbia, Patagonia, and more. There’s so much on sale it took us all of 30 seconds to find exactly what we want.

Right now, this Gotham Hooded Down Jacket III from The North Face, regularly priced at $329, is just $209. That’s 30 percent off—a savings of $120 on an amazing parka that will keep you warm and toasty for many winters to come.

There are six cool colors to choose from, including grey/black, black/black, green, red/black, navy, and a sexy British Khaki. Sizes range from XS-XXL. But if you want one, you’d better hurry; the sale lasts through February, but the stock on this amazing parka is running out fast.

In these frigid winter months, the thought of leaving the house can strike fear and dread into the heartiest of men. Perhaps we’re just wusses. But we’re not going out in the cold unless we’re bundled up and protected.

It’s Full Send February

But there’s nothing worse than being bogged down by layers like Randy in A Christmas Story. The North Face’s Gotham III Hooded Down Jacket is the only layer you’ll need when temperatures drop to sub-freezing. Especially if some precip is thrown into the mix.

With 550-fill down to ensure warmth in winter’s most frigid temperatures, the Gotham III’s waterproof DryVent shell keeps out everything from freezing rain, snowflakes, and biting wind. A faux-fur ruff keeps precious warm air inside the hood. And an inner media pocket keeps your phone and valuables secure, whether you’re on the slopes, on the sidewalk, or just shoveling the driveway. Shove your hands into the warm side pockets and you’re ready to face whatever winter can throw at you.

Reviewers at Backcountry call it “amazing,” “the perfect winter coat,” and one person even commented that “it’s too warm!” But when winter comes in harsh and cold with Arctic winds, polar vortexes, bomb cyclones, and the rest, you’ll be protected in this killer parka.

If you’re on the hunt for a no-nonsense waterproof parka that will last for years, look no further. And at this price, the Gotham III is undeniable. Pick it up today, and save 30 percent.

Check out the full Backcountry Full Send February sale here.

