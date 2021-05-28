Save Up To 35% At The Huckberry 2021 Memorial Day Sale

Mystery Ranch 3-Way BriefcaseGET IT!
Travel along with ease thanks to this incredibly durable bag that can be used in 3 different ways thanks to the different straps it is made with to give you plenty of options when you hit the road.
Get It: Pick up the Mystery Ranch 3-Way Briefcase ($132; was $165) at Huckberry
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top