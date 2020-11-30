Save Up To 40% Off Jackets, Slip on Shoes, Whiskey Glasses, Gloves and Outerwear At Huckberry

Grand Canyon Whiskey Peaks 2 Pack GET IT!

Want to pick up some new whiskey glasses for the house? Then these Whiskey Peaks from Huckberry will become a great addition to any house. They are made with a little design in them that resemble famous mountain peaks. For example, this one is made to look like the Grand Canyon. There are plenty of options in there for you to choose from, depending on what your geographical preference is.

Get It: Pick up the Grand Canyon Whiskey Peaks 2 Pack ($24; was $30) at Huckberry

Check out the Whiskey Peaks options at Huckberry here

