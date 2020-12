Proof Field Jacket GET IT!

Huckberry has some really amazing jackets in stock and on sale for Cyber Monday. Jackets like this Field Jacket. It’ll help keep anyone warm and comfy during a brisk winter night. And for a great low price, it won’t take too much to add it to the closet.

Get It: Pick up the Proof Field Jacket ($113; was $225) at Huckberry

Check out the Jacket options at Huckberry here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!