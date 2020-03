TKA Glacier Quarter Zip Fleece Pullover GET IT!

Even spring will have some brisk days in the beginning of the season. This lightweight pullover will make your days comfortable. And it’s stylish too, so you can wear it to work or out on the town.

Get It: Pick up the TKA Glacier Quarter Zip Fleece Pullover ($41; was $59) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!