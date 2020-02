Ray-Ban Aviator 58mm Classic Green Sunglasses GET IT!

The classic pair of Ray-Bans. You really can’t go wrong with these. Not only are they amazing to look at, giving you a real boost in fashionability, but they are really great at keeping the sun out of your eyes.

Get It: Pick up the Ray-Ban Aviator 58mm Classic Green Sunglasses ($90; was $127) at Joma Shop

