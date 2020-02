Ray-Ban Clubmaster Ebony Arista Sunglasses GET IT!

For a pair of sunglasses to wear when you are on vacation, these will make for a great purchase. You just gotta throw these on and let the good times roll. The sun won’t wear on your eyes and they will look resting on your face.

Get It: Pick up the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Ebony Arista Sunglasses ($80; was $118) at Joma Shop

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!